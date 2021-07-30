Morning ‘Sip July 30: Children’s of Mississippi Christmas in July

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The morning team continues to travel across Central Mississippi to find some of the best local spots. This week, the Morning ‘Sip was at Children’s of Mississippi hospital in Jackson. 12 News’ Jacob Lanier and Chloe Ortega heard from Friends of Children’s Hospital to find out how you can help with their fundraising efforts. Their Christmas in July fundraiser is intended to purchase holiday decorations to fill the new hospital tower during Christmas time. You can support them here.

Guy Giesecke also shared with 12 News how the Children’s Hospital continues to grow, since the Batson tower opened in 1996. The new Sanderson Tower at Children’s opened in November of 2020 and helped expand the surgical, imaging, and patient areas to make the environment even more accommodating for young children.

Children’s of Mississippi patients have benefited from the continued growth of the hospital. Aiden Robinson, a current Children’s patient, was only treated because of the expansion of services and doctors in the early 2000s. Kristal Robinson, Aiden’s mom, hopes that the hospital will continue to grow so families wont have to leave the state for medical treatments.

If you want the 12 News morning team to visit your community, let us know! Email Jacob, Jade, and Chloe at news@wjtv.com, and we might come visit you next! Stay tuned every Friday at 6:00 a.m. as we continue traveling around Central Mississippi!