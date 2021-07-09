Morning ‘Sip July 9: Blue Ribbon Riding Academy in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The journey around Central Mississippi continues this week with the Morning ‘Sip in Madison County. 12 News’ Jacob Lanier and Jade Bulecza visited Blue Ribbon Riding Academy, where summer horse riding camps are underway.

Horse instructor Fontaine Bowie, who runs the weekly horse camps, sat down to share what the students get to learn. She said the summer camps are jam packed, and they ride horses all day! But it’s more than just riding, the equestrian students also learn to groom, care for, and saddle up their horses.

With horse summer camps filled up, horse riding lessons are also an option for locals looking to discover horseback riding. Haley Curry, Blue Ribbon owner and rider, said the horse academy is a lifestyle for many.

Curry has been riding since she was three, and when she’s not at school, she is at the academy. Some Canton neighbors may not even know that Blue Ribbon is in their backyard!

