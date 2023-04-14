WJTV
by: Kayla Thompson
Posted: Apr 14, 2023 / 12:06 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 14, 2023 / 12:10 PM CDT
The Morning ‘Sip takes us to the Mississippi Trademart for a preview of the Jxn TattooSoul & Arts Festival. This show features information about the event, Bleeding Ink Tattoo Supply, South Jackson Parade, and more!
