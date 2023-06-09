WJTV
by: Kayla Thompson
Posted: Jun 9, 2023 / 10:40 AM CDT
Updated: Jun 9, 2023 / 10:40 AM CDT
The Morning ‘Sip takes us to the Mississippi AG Museum to preview Mississippi Pickle Fest this Saturday! This show also features a very interesting candy + pickle creation, farming tips, and more!
