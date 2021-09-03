Morning ‘Sip: On the Rez ahead of Labor Day

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The morning team continues to travel across Central Mississippi, this week going to one of the busiest spots in the state for Labor Day. The Reservoir in Rankin and Madison counties always is filled with boaters, water athletes, and fishermen for the long holiday weekend. Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon says that in order to have fun on the water, boaters need to stay safe.

Most boaters know the essentials of a safety kit onboard, including life jackets for all passengers, fire extinguisher, and your boating registration information. But once on the water, boaters need to remember to keep in mind the changing weather conditions. Chief Dixon says that waves on the Reservoir can get up to six feet in the strongest winds and thunderstorms. Unfortunately, boaters who are not aware of the dangers of severe weather may be at risk of capsizing.

