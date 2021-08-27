Morning ‘Sip: Red Brick Roads Music & Arts Festival

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jade Bulecza headed out to Clinton to talk to vendors and musicians ahead of the Red Bricks Roads Music & Arts Festival. Last year the festival was canceled due to COVID-19. Now, it’s back with plenty of activities for the whole family. Caitlin Jiles of The Watered Mill visited with me this morning. She drew and painted a picture of the both of us.

The Clinton Chamber of Commerce spoke with me about everything happening from the home brew competition to food trucks and performances in the Old Towne District.



Sam Mooney will perform Friday night as part of the Songwriters Showcase. The gates open at 6 p.m. To get more information, follow this link.