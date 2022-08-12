The Morning ‘Sip takes us to Hattiesburg for the Rise Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival. RISE is a non-profit organization on a mission to “educate, empower and encourage people to self-sufficiency. Now, they’ll take that mission to the skies with more festival fun than you can imagine!

We spoke with Catherine Jorns, the Executive Director of RISE, and Ken Johnston, the balloon meister about this event and even went for a ride with Fred Poole of Champagne Sunrise.

To learn more about RISE and the festival, click here!