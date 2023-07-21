WJTV
by: Kayla Thompson
Posted: Jul 21, 2023 / 08:28 AM CDT
Updated: Jul 21, 2023 / 08:28 AM CDT
The Morning ‘Sip takes us to the museum trail on Spengler St. in Jackson for a preview of the JXN Film Fest, Water Journey Festival at the Museum of Natural Science, and tells us about more activities you can enjoy outside.
