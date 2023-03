The Morning ‘Sip takes us to the AG Museum for a preview of Spring Farm Days, Run Thru History in Vicksburg, The JXN Natural Hair Expo, the Fossil Road Show, and more!

Spring Farm Days: Spring Farm Days offer family fun at Mississippi Ag Museum (wjtv.com)

JXN Natural Hair Expo: Jxn Natural Hair Expo

Fossil Road Show: MDWFP – Fossil Road Show 2023