by: Kayla Thompson
Posted: Mar 31, 2023 / 12:04 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 31, 2023 / 12:04 PM CDT
The Morning ‘Sip takes us to Trustmark Park for a preview of Touch A Truck® Jackson. This show features big trucks from different industries, a bowling alley celebration, a preview of the Township Jazz Festival, and more!
