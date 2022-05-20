JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We worked out with Lequida Sanders of Twisted Family Fitness. You would never know it just by walking into the gym, but she and her family have faced some struggles.

Her son almost died in a car crash. Then, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

On March 5, 2021, she got a phone call that her son, Dwayne Owens, was in a car wreck.

Lequida prayed and says a miracle happened. He went from not breathing on his own to walking on his own.

Two months later, she was diagnosed with lupus.

“It has really been a challenge, being a muscle girl and next thing I know here I am you know no muscle

I’ve gained weight from all the steroids they’re pumping into you,” said Sanders. “Now I’m on my way back to getting fit and it won’t take time because I know my body.”

Some days she cannot move and the pain is just unbearable, but she and her son

remind each other to keep going and to stay strong. Dr. Quinn gave a medical perspective on nutrition and working out.