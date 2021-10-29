Morning ‘Sip: Pumpkin Patch at Mitchell Farms

COLLINS, Miss. (WJTV) – Mitchell Farms in Covington County is likely the largest agro-tourist farm in the state. They host the Mississippi Peanut Festival and have a full pumpkin patch every fall. School children from across the south come with their classes and families come to the farm every weekend to enjoy the fall activities.

Jo Lynn Mitchell, one of the owners of Mitchell Farms, says the pumpkin patch started in 2006 with just a couple of picnic tables. Now they have thousands of visitors, with over 40 bathrooms, dozens of buildings, and several attractions for all ages.

Some the highlights for activities at Mitchell Farms include the pumpkin patch, corn maze, corn barn, rope swing, historic cabins, and tractor rides. The pumpkin patch is now open for tours, for more information click here.

