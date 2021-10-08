Morning ‘Sip at the King Edward for Breast Cancer Awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and for the Morning ‘Sip, 12 News’ Jade Bulecza and Jacob Lanier are in downtown Jackson at the King Edward Hotel ahead of the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign rooftop party supporting the American Cancer Society.

You can join the 12 News Morning Team Saturday, October 9, on the rooftop of the King Edward Hotel from 5 – 9 P.M. to help raise money for breast cancer awareness and enjoy views of the sunset over Jackson.

One of the most important things to remember for women is to continue regular doctor visits and checkups. All women 40 and older should be getting annual mammograms, or start even earlier if you are high risk or have family history. St. Dominic’s Gynecological Oncologist, Dr. Christy Haygood, says that new DNA testing is the best type of test to show how high your cancer risk could be.

You can learn more about the American Cancer Society and donate to Jacob’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign at WJTV.com/Pink.

If you want the 12 News morning team to visit your community, let us know! Email Jacob, Jade, and Chloe at news@wjtv.com, and we might come visit you next! Stay tuned every Friday at 6:00 a.m. as we travel around Central Mississippi exploring the best parts of our state!