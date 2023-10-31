JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi School for the Blind (MSB) in Jackson is implementing a new tool in its music program called “Dancing Dots” founded by Bill McCann to help visually impaired students.

Torrence Peterson, now a senior, credits the school for creating an inclusive and welcoming environment. He plays guitar for the band.

“I’m thankful for being here because this school does not make me feel like a social outcast,” said Peterson.

The music technology “Dancing Dots” creates music that blind musicians can read, write and record their music.

School officials at Mississippi Schools for the Blind and Deaf say this is the first time they’ve used the music technology. Music Director Kim Funchess says he was inspired by similar technology used at the Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind on a visit there.