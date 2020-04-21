Parenting 101: Sports Spreading COVID?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Exercise, particularly outdoors, has been shown to reduce anxiety and depression, as well as improve your mood. With the current COVID pandemic, people are itching to get out of their house and move. But how about outdoor sports?

Experts recommend maintaining six feet of separation to combat the rapid spread of COVID-19. So, are you at risk if you step outside for some exercise?

Neha Vyas, MD, Cleveland Clinic, explains, “Self-isolating does not mean giving up outdoor sports.”

Things like running and hiking are ideal as long as you keep that distance. Golf is also an option, just use separate carts and wipe everything down when you’re done.

“Any sport that doesn’t require close physical contact can be continued,” Dr. Vyas continued.

What about tennis or pickleball?

Raymond Pontzer, MD, FACP, Chief of Infectious Disease, UPMC, warned, “If you have a doubles partner and you’re banging into that doubles partner, that might be a risk.”

Contact sports like volleyball, basketball, or football, which require a lot of passing, should definitely be avoided.

Dr. Vyas now says to avoid any sport that requires more than one person. Wash your hands consistently. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. And if soap and water aren’t readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. For the latest stats on this area or anywhere you have relatives, go to: coronadatascraper.com/#features.json.