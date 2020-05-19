Parenting 101: COVID-19 Strikes Again – Homeschooling Learning Disabled

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most parents are learning new respect for our teachers. With most schools closed until fall, mom and dad have had to step up by either homeschooling or making sure online classes are being done. It’s difficult for most, but even more trying and time consuming for students and their parents dealing with learning disabilities.

19-year old Brian Owens got his freshman year in college interrupted. His studies moved from the classroom to his bedroom. “It’s just a different mindset, said Owens. Learning has always been a challenge. Brian has autism and struggles with ADHD, but now finding focus at home may add another level of difficulty. “Not having your teachers for one-on-one instruction definitely is a disadvantage,” Owens said.

Students with ADHD and dyslexia will have difficulty with time management. While autistic kids may be ok with the online format, but lack organization skills, so a detailed daily schedule is a must. And have hourly breaks scheduled. Brian has his plan in place. “I just set my reminder to begin work at 12pm and I just work until I get it done,” Owens said.

Experts also say, parents can help out by creating flash cards for visual learners and voice recordings for auditory learners.