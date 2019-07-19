Pet of the Week – Baby

WJTV’s featured Pet of the Week is Baby, who is a 5 year old heeler mix.

She’s a fun-loving pup who’s great with kids and other animals. She may not be a puppy, but this sweet girl still has a lot of energy and will need a fenced backyard at her forever home. Baby is heartworm positive, which means she’ll need treatment, but don’t let that deter you from adopting her! She has so much love to give and would be a wonderful addition to any family!

If you’d like to meet Baby, stop by the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, which is located off Greenway Drive in West Jackson. Her adoption fee is $90 and she could go home with you today!

For more information on the Mississippi Animal Rescue League you can call them at (601) 969-1631 or go to www.msarl.org.