Pet of the Week – Bonnie

WJTV’s featured Pet of the Week is Bonnie, who is a 3 year old medium haired cat.

She’s a curious girl who’s also very playful and loves belly rubs! A quiet home without any dogs or children would be the best fit for her.

If you’d like to meet Bonnie, stop by the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, which is located off Greenway Drive in West Jackson. Her adoption fee is $90 and she could go home with you today!

For more information on the Mississippi Animal Rescue League you can call them at (601) 969-1631 or go to www.msarl.org.