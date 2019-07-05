Pet of the Week – Mickey

WJTV’s featured Pet of the Week is Mickey, a 9 month old hound mix.

A home with a fenced in backyard is ideal for him, because he still has a lot of puppy energy! Although very energetic, he’s a happy pup with lots of love to give.

If you’d like to meet Mickey, stop by the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, which is located off Greenway Drive in West Jackson. His adoption fee is $90 and he’s ready for his forever home!

For more information on the Mississippi Animal Rescue League you can call them at (601) 969-1631 or go to www.msarl.org.