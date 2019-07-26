Pet of the Week – Red

WJTV’s featured Pet of the Week is Red, who is a 1 year old lab mix.

He’s such a sweet boy with a lot of personality! He’s still a puppy with plenty of energy and will need a fenced backyard at his forever home. Red is great with kids and female dogs, but doesn’t always get along the best with other male dogs. He’s up to date on all his shots and is patiently waiting for the perfect family to take him home!

If you’d like to meet Red, stop by the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, which is located off Greenway Drive in West Jackson. His adoption fee is $90 and he could go home with you today!

For more information on the Mississippi Animal Rescue League you can call them at (601) 969-1631 or go to www.msarl.org.