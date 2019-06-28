Pet of the Week – Sophie the Cat

WJTV’s featured Pet of the Week is Sophie, who is a 7 year old long haired cat.

She is litterbox trained and great with kids. Although a little shy at first, she warms up quickly to everyone and is such a sweet girl with a lot of love to give!

If you’d like to meet Sophie, stop by the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, which is located off Greenway Drive in West Jackson. Her adoption fee is $90 and she could go home with you today!

For more information on the Mississippi Animal Rescue League you can call them at (601) 969-1631 or go to www.msarl.org.