Hope Lodge reopens for Jackson cancer patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today marks the long awaited reopening of the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Jackson. It will welcome its first guest back after closing for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hope Lodge provides free lodging for cancer patients from all over the state who are receiving treatment in Jackson.

Originally opening in 2019, the Hope Lodge was forced to closed when the pandemic began over a year ago. 12 News had an exclusive tour of the facility before the reopening. The staff is ready to “give back and care for people who need light in their deepest and darkest times.” That is how Hope Lodge Senior Manager Sydenie Howard describes the mission of her team. She says that “some of our guests get dropped off at our door with nothing, and sometimes no support. And that’s what we’re here for…to provide light for their journey.”

The first guest checks in today and resumes the service the American Cancer Society provides for Mississippi cancer patients and their caregivers. Since opening, the Hope Lodge has provided over five thousand free nights of lodging for guests receiving cancer treatment. That has saved cancer patients and their families over half a million dollars over the last two years.

Jackson’s Gertrude C. Ford Hope Lodge sits on State Street, just across the street from the Metro’s major hospitals and cancer treatment centers. The facility and team are fully funded on donations to the American Cancer Society. 12 News’ Meteorologist Jacob Lanier is a Real Men Wear Pink ambassador, and you can donate to his cause, which will support Hope Lodge, at WJTV.com/Pink.