Jacob Lanier is a Real Men Wear Pink raising money to fight breast cancer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Real Men Wear Pink of Central Mississippi is again raising money to fight breast cancer in the Magnolia State. This year, 12 News Meteorologist Jacob Lanier is joining their ranks to help raise awareness and funds to continue research for a cure.

DONATE HERE: www.WJTV.com/pink

One in every eight Mississippi women will have to battle breast cancer in their lifetime. The American Cancer Society of Mississippi raises funds to support Mississippi breast cancer patients and further research to find breast cancer treatments and cures. Most Mississippians have to undergo cancer treatments and the medical centers in Jackson, so the Hope Lodge is a free place to stay for active patients, funded by the American Cancer Society. Every dollar you donate will go right back to support local breast cancer patients!