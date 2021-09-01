Making mammograms fun for breast cancer awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Cancer Society says during the pandemic, when elective surgeries halted, so did cancer screenings like mammograms. But this group of women, who call themselves the Yaya’s, say that going together to get screen for breast cancer, no one gets left out.

Since the pandemic started, fewer women are keeping up with their annual breast cancer screenings across the country. The American Cancer Society says that women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year. Then women 55 and older can switch to mammogram every 2 years, or continue yearly screenings, with the screenings continuing as long as the woman is in good health and expected to live ten more years or longer. Women in their 30s should get mammograms if they have a family history or high risk for breast cancer.

One in every eight Mississippi women will have to battle breast cancer in their lifetime. The American Cancer Society of Mississippi raises funds to support Mississippi breast cancer patients and further research to find breast cancer treatments and cures.