Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser underway

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Branch of the American Cancer Society held a reveal party for the 24 men of the Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser.

The party was held at Table 100 in Flowood to announce the beginning of the campaign, which will last through October.

Their goal is to raise $2,500 or more for cancer research and treatements.

“It’s about awareness as well as it is bringing in money for research, but if you’ve had a mammogram, if you had a colonoscopy, if you had a pap smear, those are all things that were funded through grants of the American Cancer Society. It’s about getting screened it’s about getting access to care,” said Stacie Cross, director of the American Cancer Society Mississippi.

12 News Meteorologist Jacob Lanier has been nominated this year as one of the 24 men in the campaign.