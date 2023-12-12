MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Shirley Simmons Middle School’s cheer team participated in their first community service project at Shower Power.

Cheer coach, Tondrea Robinson, say the program is “near and dear” to her since she began volunteering years ago.

When she found out that Shower Power needed blankets to prepare for the winter weather, she didn’t hesitate to help.

In less than a week, the Shirley Simmons Middle School’s cheer team, along with parents and staff reached their goal of collecting 100 blankets.

“We are thankful that we have this opportunity to come out here and celebrate, and give back,” said Amani Palmer, who came out with her cheer team to volunteer.

Robinson says, it’s important to teach her students the value of community service.

“It’s important for them to see that there are people that are less fortunate,” she said.

“What we don’t use [at Shower Power], we partner with the Good Samaritan, and the Real McCoy. Nothing goes to waste,” said Cindy Britton, who’s been a longtime volunteer with Shower Power.