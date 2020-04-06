The Power of Chalk in the Bridgewater neighborhood

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bridgewater neighborhood in Ridgeland is spreading joy through the power of chalk.

Chalk Your Walk is a growing trend on social media to promote positive messages through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tay Morgan is the publisher of Bridgewater Living Magazine, which is printed exclusively for the neighborhood. When she heard about Chalk Your Walk, she knew she had to get her neighbors in on the action.

“People were so excited. We just told everyone to get their chalk and get ready. We gave them a few days, and we were amazed,” said Morgan. “The people out walking. People, old and young, out doing their sidewalks. There were just tons of inspirational messages.”

WJTV 12 News wants to see your chalk pictures! Send them to news@wjtv.com, and your pictures could appear on 12 News at 4:00 during the week!