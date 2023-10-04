BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – There are plenty of places across Mississippi, including the City of Brookhaven, where you can visit attractions that help make each city unique.

WJTV 12 News has compiled a list of places that you can visit in Brookhaven.

Brookhaven Skating Rink

The Brookhaven Skating Rink was established in 1972. The rink hosts birthday parties, church or school parties and family or class reunions.

Lincoln County Historical & Genealogical Society Museum

The Lincoln County’s Historical and Genealogical Society Museum offers visitors a journey back to the roots of Lincoln County. You’ll find artifacts and stories about the region’s history.

The Haven Theater

The Haven Theater is home to the Brookhaven Little Theatre. For more than 50 years, they have entertained theater-goers with an array of musical and dramatic classics and Broadway hits.

Brookhaven Country Club

The Ole Brook began as a family-oriented facility with a focus on conscious cardiovascular exercises, including swimming, golf, and tennis. They offer facilities with all the modern amenities.

Brookhill on Natchez

Brookhill on Natchez began as a dream to have a family-oriented facility that focused on cardiovascular conscious exercises including swimming and tennis. The vision for Brookhill is to offer a wide variety of outdoor recreational activities for the entire family.

Wolf Hollow Golf Course

Wolf Hollow Golf Course has a fully stocked pro shop, premier practice facilities, and an experienced staff to accommodate all your golfing needs. There are rolling hills and severe elevation drops on the 18-hole championship course.

Homochitto National Forest

There are numerous recreational activities available at the Homochitto National Forest, including hunting, fishing, camping and hiking. You can also mountain bike on some of the trails.

Military Memorial Museum

The museum, located on South Whitworth Avenue, has photos, artifacts and personal items of hometown veterans. You can see military equipment dating back as far as World War II.

Lincoln County Historical and Jewish Heritage Museum

On Tuesdays, Thursdays and the first Saturday of every month, by appointment, you can see all kinds of artifacts relating to the county’s history and Jewish heritage that change each month.

Great Mississippi Tea Company

The company has nearly 40,000 tea plants and a fully licensed tea processing facility. If you are looking for a unique outing, the business offers farm tours.