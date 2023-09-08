CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are plenty of places across Mississippi, including the City of Clinton, where you can visit attractions that help make each city unique.

WJTV 12 News has compiled a list of places that you can visit in Clinton.

Wyatt Waters Gallery

Wyatt Waters is a prolific painter in Mississippi. His gallery, located on the brick streets of the Olde Towne business district, opened in 1999. The gallery features the catalogue of his original artwork and prints.

Clinton Community Nature Center

You can enjoy miles of walking trails, a children’s play area, a seasonal splash pad, historic landmarks and family-friendly special events throughout the year. The 32-acrews of native forest is located in the heart of Clinton.

Traceway Park

Traceway Park is Clinton’s largest park. The facilities include 11 soccer fields, six softball fields, eight baseball fields, a walking track and playground equipment. Traceway hosts the city’s annual Red White and Blues July 4th celebration.

Brighton Park

Brighton Park offers playground equipment, exercise equipment, a walking path, a disc golf course, four tennis courts, two championship courts and two sand volleyball courts.

Lions Club Park

Lions Club Park is located in Olde Towne Clinton. It features an updated playground designed for children of all abilities. The park also includes a picnic pavilion, walking trail, adult area for cornhole, and an amphitheater for live music.

Olde Town Depot

The Olde Towne Depot rests under the shade of trees lining the rails upon which trains currently pass and anchors the Olde Towne District to the east. There are several exhibits, including a model train and diorama, a telegraph machine and railway lanterns.

Funtime

Funtime, located on Highway 80 in Clinton, offers a fun place to skate in the city. You can enjoy family-friendly music hits while you skate. There’s also a state-of-the-art intelligent lighting system for the rink.

Indian Lanes

Indian Lanes is located on Northside Drive in Clinton. The business offers an inflatable jump zone, 16 bowling lanes, arcade games, a snack bar and two party rooms.

Natchez Trace

The Clinton Visitor Center has the look and authentic charm of one of the 19th century farmhouses once located along the Natchez Trace. The museum room provides displays showing the history of the Trace in the Clinton area.

Quisenberry Library

The Quisenberry Library, which is located on East Northside Drive, features a nature trail, Genealogy Room, Children’s Library and group study rooms that are available for quiet study throughout the day.