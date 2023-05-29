NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – There are plenty of places across Mississippi, including the City of Natchez, where you can visit attractions that help make each city unique.

WJTV 12 News has compiled a list of places that you can visit in Natchez.

Dunleith Historic Inn

Dunleith Historic Inn is a pre-Civil War mansion and a National Landmark. Visitors can explore the lush grounds of the inn. All guests who stay at the inn have complete access to the first floor of the mansion, which is filled with antique furniture, family portraits and a Tall Chase Clock.

Fort Rosalie

Guests can discover how Natchez came to be as they explore the wayside exhibits at the Fort Rosalie site. Visitors can enjoy a picnic in view of the remains of the fort that was the backbone to a European settlement in the 1700s.

The Grand Village of the Natchez Indians

The Grand Village is a museum and 128-acre park featuring three prehistoric Native American mounds and a nature trail. Two of the mounds, the Great Sun’s Mound and the Temple Mound, have been excavated and rebuilt to their original sizes and shapes.

Longwood

Longwood is the largest octagonal house in the United States. Construction on Longwood began in 1860 but was halted in 1861 by rising tensions over the Civil War. The exterior of the mansion was mostly complete, but part of the interior was left unfinished.

Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture

The museum contains exhibits from a number of Natchez related African American historic sites, important citizens and events. Some of the exhibits include the Rhythm Nightclub fire, information on the Forks of the Road and literary works of author Richard Nathaniel Wright, who was a native of Natchez.

Melrose

Melrose was built in 1841. Tours of the estate give visitors a glimpse into the lifestyle of the pre-Civil War American South and help them understand the roles that slaves played in an estate setting. Melrose is maintained by the National Park Service.

Dr. John Banks House

Dr. Banks was the first African American doctor in Natchez. The home was built around 1892 and remodeled around 1905. The Banks House served as the headquarters for the local chapter of the NAACP during the Civil Rights Movement.

Bluff Park

The park offers one of the best vantage points of the Mississippi River. Those who live in Natchez said the best time to be on the bluff overlooking the river is at sunset.

Natchez Trace Parkway

The Natchez Trace Parkway at Natchez contains hiking trails, both marked and unmarked. There are historic markers to lead travelers through some of the earliest history of the old Southwest Territory.

Downtown Natchez Walking Tour

Most of the walking tours begin at Bluff Park, which overlooks the Mississippi River. Visitors can make a stop at the Visitor Center, located on South Canal Street, for a map that contains the significant sites in Natchez.