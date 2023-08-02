RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – There are plenty of places across Mississippi, including the City of Ridgeland, where you can visit attractions that help make each city unique.

Places to visit in Ridgeland:

Ridgeland Multi-Use Trail

Ridgeland’s multi-use path is a perfect setting for cyclists and walkers alike. The scenic 14.76-mile trial travels among wildlife and abundant foliage near the Mississippi Craft Center at Rice Road near the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Ridgeland Mountain Bike Trails

The 10 miles of fast single-track are home to some unusual hills and rock formations that provides rides for beginners or experienced cyclists. You can get a two-day visitor pass at the trail head kiosk or online.

Barnett Reservoir

Ridgeland is located next to the Barnett Reservoir. The Rez has 105 miles of shoreline and is bounded on the north by the historic Natchez Trace. There are plenty of outdoor adventures for visitors, including boating, sailing, water sports, camping and fishing.

Old Trace Park

Old Trace Park is located next to the Barnett Reservoir and is best known as the location of the annual Pepsi Pops concert. The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra welcomes summer with an evening of family fun each May. Visitors can boat or enjoy a picnic blanket in the park.

Ridgeland Wildflower Field

The field is located at the intersection of I-55 and West Jackson Street near Benjamin Moore Paints. When the field opened in 2020, city leaders said their goal was to create a welcoming entrance to Ridgeland with beautiful flowers.

Renaissance at Colony Park

Renaissance at Colony Park offers shopping, dining and entertainment for visitors. The site is hope to the only Apple store in Mississippi. The Renaissance Cinema Grill opened in 2019.

The Township at Colony Park

The Township at Colony Park mixes shops, restaurants, hotels, and residences. You can discover vibrant shopping, dining, nightlife, beauty and well-being in this unique neighborhood environment.

Northpark Mall

Northpark is home to more than 120 in-demand stores and specialty shops. The mall completed a multi-million dollar redevelopment in 2018. The mall is located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads.

Bill Waller Craft Center

The William Lowe “Bill” Waller, Sr. Craft Center is located at Natchez Trace Parkway and Rice Road. The Craft Center displays the artwork of more than 400 juried artisans. These fine Southern crafts include vivid Choctaw baskets and pottery, old-fashioned quilts, carvings in natural wood, and an eclectic array of jewelry.

Trampoline Park

Sky Zone is Ridgeland’s indoor trampoline park. Sky Zone has wall to wall aerial action including freestyle jumping, dodgeball, basketball, volleyball, a climbing wall, and a toddler zone.