VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – There are plenty of places across Mississippi, including the City of Vicksburg, where you can visit attractions that help make each city unique.

WJTV 12 News has compiled a list of places that you can visit in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg National Military Park

The Vicksburg National Military Park commemorates one of the most decisive Civil War battles. The battlefield includes 1,325 historic monuments and markers and the Vicksburg National Cemetery.

USS Cairo Museum

The U.S.S. Cairo was commissioned in January of 1862 and sank near Vicksburg during the Civil War. The wreck was salvaged, and the remains were reassembled for display and preservation in Vicksburg National Military Park. The gunboat and its artifacts can now be seen along the tour road at the USS. Cairo Museum.

Tour Homes in Vicksburg

There are 11 tour homes in the City of Vicksburg. The homes vary in age, and the earliest was built in the late 1700s. The homes include Annabelle, Baer House, Duff Green Mansion and McRaven.

Catfish Row Children’s Art Park

The art park offers a creative way to look at the history of the Mississippi River. There’s a splash fountain, children’s art, murals and exhibits at the location.

Southern Cultural Heritage Center

The cultural center tells the story of the Sisters of Mercy, who educated children and nursed the sick for more than 130 years. Tours at the center showcase the Cobb House, the Gothic Revival Convent and the Italianate Auditorium.

Old Depot Museum

The Old Depot’s exhibits examine earlier modes of transportation, as well as the Siege of Vicksburg. There’s also railroad memorabilia, a detailed diorama of the Siege of Vicksburg and model railroad layouts.

Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum

Coca-Cola was first bottled in 1894 in downtown Vicksburg. The building was donated to the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation. The museum houses exhibits that detail the history of the Bidenharn family and the original bottling process.

Key City Brewing Company

Key City Brewing Company is located inside of Cottonwood Public House. The business provides crafted beers in the heart of downtown Vicksburg.

Riverfront Murals

The Vicksburg Riverfront Murals are located on Levee Street. There are 32 murals that depict the history of the city along the floodwall.

Jesse Brent Lower Mississippi River Museum

Visitors can learn about the Mississippi River’s past, science behind water movement and view an aquarium. They can also tour the Mississippi River Commission’s towboat.