JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are plenty of places across Mississippi, including the City of Jackson, where you can visit attractions that help make each city unique.

WJTV 12 News has compiled a list of places that you can visit in Jackson.

Capri Theatre

The Capri Theatre has been restored to serve the Fondren neighborhood in Jackson. The business is a dine-in theatre that features full-service food and cocktail menu that’s delivered right to your seat.

Eudora Welty House

The Eudora Welty House & Garden was the home of author Eudora Welty for nearly 80 years. Welty and her mother built and tended to the garden located at the side and back of the home.

The District at Eastover

The District at Eastover includes local restaurants, shops, fitness and living spaces. The area is Jackson’s first “go-cup” district where you can order your drinks to-go and walk around The District.

Highball Lanes

Located in the Fondren neighborhood of Jackson, Highball Lanes combines bowling with a high-end restaurant and cocktail bar.

Highland Village Shopping Center

Highland Village is home to many regional and national retail and dining spaces. The only Whole Foods Market in Mississippi is located in the area.

International Museum of Muslim Cultures

The International Museum of Muslim Cultures is located in the heart of downtown Jackson’s Arts District. The museum aims to tell the stories of Muslim Civilizations and their contributions to the world.

Jackson Zoo

The Jackson Zoo was first established in 1919 and moved to Livingston Park in 1921. The zoo supports several endangered species. The zoo also hosts local events, including the annual Ice Cream Safari.

LeFleur’s Bluff

LeFleur’s Bluff provides a lush green sport in the heart of urban Jackson. In addition to camping, fishing, picnic spots, and nature trails, the 305-acre park features a nine-hole golf course and a driving range.

Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument

Medgar Evers was assassinated in the carport of his Jackson home on June 12, 1963. This was the first murder of a nationally significant leader of the American Civil Rights Movement. His wife, Myrlie Evers, continues to promote issues of racial equality and social justice. Their home is now a national monument.

Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum

Located on 39-acres along Lakeland Drive, the Mississippi Ag Museum hosts permanent exhibits, a living history farm, an entire crossroads town and a forest study area.

Mississippi Children’s Museum

The museum is home to native plants, as well as innovative technology and traveling exhibits. The museum hosts two dozen major events throughout the year, including the Dr. Seuss Silly Birthday Celebration, the adults-only Neon Nights and Park in the Dark.

Mississippi Museum of Art

The museum features a permanent collection on display. Traveling exhibition costs vary. There are educational opportunities for students of all ages through school tours, teacher workshops and online digital resources. The Art Garden at the Museum is an outdoor space that’s free for all visitors.

Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

The museum offers visitors a way to become acquainted with the inhabitants of Mississippi’s forests, rivers, skies and soils. Visitors will be able to see 200 species of fish and their aquatic neighbors in a network of giant aquariums. There are two and a half miles of trails, which cross through several habitats.

Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum

Open since 1996, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum features an award-winning collection of memorabilia. The facility honors more than 300 athletes, coaches and influential sports icons with a connection to Mississippi.

Mississippi State Fairgrounds

The Mississippi Fairgrounds Complex covers more than 105-acres. The complex features the Mississippi Coliseum, the Mississippi Trade Mart, the Equine Center and livestock facilities. The fairgrounds are also the home of the Mississippi State Fair.

Mynelle Gardens Arboretum & Botanical Center

The Mynelle Gardens features azalea and camellia trails, as well as daylily displays. There are hundreds of perennials and annuals in natural landscape settings.

New Stage Theatre

Founded in 1965, New Stage Theatre produces a season of plays, ranging from musicals to children’s theatre. New Stage also offers educational programs for children and adults, as well as a summer theatre workshop.

Smith Robertson Museum

The Smith Robertson Museum hosts art, artifacts and photography of African-American history and culture in Mississippi. The museum was once the Smith Robertson Elementary School, the first public school for African-American children in Jackson.

Thalia Mara Hall

The 2,040 seat theater is located in the downtown arts and cultural district of Jackson. Thalia Mara hosts many musical and comedic acts throughout the year. The building also hosts the International Ballet Competition.

Two Mississippi Museums

The Two Mississippi Museums are the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. The museums preserve and store more than 22,000 artifacts. Visitors can see the artifacts, as well as photographs, videos and interactive exhibits.