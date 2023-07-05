BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are plenty of places across Mississippi, including the City of Brandon, where you can visit attractions that help make each city unique.

WJTV 12 News has compiled a list of places that you can visit in Brandon.

Brandon Amphitheater

The Brandon Amphitheater is the centerpiece of The Quarry, which is a 250-acre park. The amphitheater offers a flexible seating capacity. Previous performers include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chicago, The Beach Boys, Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan.

City Hall Live

City Hall Live is an indoor music venue in Brandon. Concerts are held indoors at a converted auditorium space within the Brandon Municipal Complex.

The Trails at Quarry Park

The walking, biking, and nature trails are open to the public at Quarry Park. There are many optional turns and grass paths throughout the area. There is also a dog park nearby.

Shiloh Splash Park

The splash park contains a dump bucket and spray rings. The park is open during the summer months.

042 Farmers Market

Join the City of Brandon every second Thursday during the summer for the 042 Farmers Market. Local farmers provide the area with fresh, affordable food.