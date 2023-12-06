CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are plenty of places across Mississippi, including the City of Canton, where you can visit attractions that help make each city unique.

WJTV 12 News has compiled a list of places that you can visit in Canton.

Canton Multicultural Center and Museum

The museum celebrates the diverse cultures and contributions to the citizens of Canton and Madison County. The permanent exhibit focuses on the history, family life, business and community life of African Americans, and recounts their struggle for civil rights.

Canton Museum of History

The museum features the artifacts of merchant stores and businesses that were a major part of Canton’s history and growth.

Historic Square

Canton’s Historic Square features a Greek Revival Courthouse. The square hosts several activities throughout the year, including the bi-annual Canton Flea Market.

Canton Flea Market

The bi-annual Canton Flea Market Arts & Crafts Show is a one-day show, held on the second Thursday of May and October. The market attracts artisans nationally to showcase handcrafted items such as pottery, jewelry, and unique arts & crafts.

Canton Movie Museums

Canton has been the filming locations of several movies, including A Time to Kill, My Dog Skip, and O Brother, Where Art Thou. You can purchase a ticket and receive your personal tour guide for the movie museums at the Canton Welcome Center.

Sister Thea Bowman Home

Sister Thea Bowman’s home was built in early 1900. Additions have turned this traditional shotgun house into a one-story bungalow. Sister Thea, the only child of Dr. and Mrs. Theon Bowman, was a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and grew up in Canton.

Country Club of Canton

The Country Club of Canton features a 22-acre lake and a classic golf course. The club offers five par 3s and five par 5s playing at a friendly 4800 yards and a challenging 6300yds.

Canton Christmas Festival

Canton comes alive each holiday season with attractions and events for young and old. The City will host the annual Christmas Festival, as well as old-fashioned carousel rides.