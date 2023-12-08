CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – If there’s one thing Canton knows how to do, it’s Christmas. Whether it’s the iconic lights or the carnival rides, the city’s Christmas Festival attracts families from all over.

For the last three decades, the festival has continued to light up the city’s historic square.

“This whole square, this very beautiful, historic square comes alive at Christmas, and it comes alive for the simple reason. When you walk these sidewalks in these streets, and you see these children and their smiles and the parents, and they’re just having the time of their life. It means so much to this community because this actually started 36 years ago, and it started very small. And it has now grown into this big, beautiful, wonderful event,” said Jo Ann Gordan with Canton Tourism.

Families said they love this time of year, especially in the City of Lights

“It’s just this place can especially just at Christmas time, just the memories it can invoke of friends and family that you’ve known here and just all around the world,” said one visitor. “It’s just it’s it feels like such a great time to be alive, you know?”

Canton Christmas Festival (WJTV)

City of Canton at Christmas (WJTV)

Local vendors in the area said the festival is their favorite part of the year, as well.

“Well, of course, this is the most magical time of the year in Canton. And Tourism has done such an amazing job with this festival. And this just brings so many people that we’ve gotten to know over the years to our business. And, of course, you know, just the impact that it has on our business is tremendous. And I’m just so appreciative of everybody that visits the Farmhouse,” said Renee D’Agostino with Farmhouse.

The 2023 festival lasts through December 23. Festival hours are 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Another big attraction in the city is the Canton Flea Market. The decades-long tradition started back in 1965.

The bi-annual flea market runs for one day at a time and is held on the second Thursday of May and October.

Crowds of people come from across the Southeast to both buy and vend. Whether you’re looking for a bargain and some rare antiques, you’ll be able to find it at the Canton Flea Market.

The next flea market will be held in May 2024.

Dozens of movies have been filmed in the City of Canton. Over the years, the city has become known as the “go-to” place for moviemakers.

Some of the films include “A Time to Kill,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “My Dog Skip,” “A Worn Path,” “The Ponder Heart,” and “The Rising Place.”

Recently, Mississippi native and Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman filmed “The Minute You Wake Up Dead” in Canton.

The city’s movie museums offer you a behind-the-scenes perspective.

“You are in the Will Banks building the café from the movie ‘A Time to Kill.’ That movie was filmed here in 1995, and this is the café and the table where Jake would sit so we could watch who came through the front door when this building was empty and actually falling in. ‘A Time To Kill’s’ crew worked 24 hours a day for three weeks to put this building back together. It’s exactly as it was the day they quit filming all the way down to the pepper sauce and the ketchup bottles,” said Charlotte Wilson with Canton Tourism.

From “A Time to Kill,” there’s the coffee shop where a spark first ignites between Jake and Roark, the law firm officers to the courthouse square and more.

From “My Dog Skip,” there are set pieces from the film, including Willie’s birthday party scene. There’s the Ponder House sitting room from “The Ponder Heart.”

“We do have Jake’s office upstairs above the café. It is intact as the day they quit filming ‘A Time to Kill.’ We have what we call the war room, and we have parts of ‘O Brother, Where art thou?’ And you do very well. ‘The Ponder Heart’ was done here. We have a display upstairs,” explained Wilson.

The filming of some of these movies took place right in the middle of the city. In “My Dog Skip,” the part where Skip drives the car was filmed along Union Street in downtown Canton.

Canton Movie Museum (WJTV)

Tilda Bogue filming location (WJTV)

Canton Movie Museum (WJTV)

Another filming location in Canton is Tilda Bogue, which has been attracting film crews for decades.

“I think the biggest one is ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ There were some quite a few scenes that were filmed out here during that movie, and that was probably the biggest hit,” explained Nolan Grogan.

When Grogan isn’t lending his land to film crews, he’s fixing cars in his shop, which has also been used as a film location. Recently, the shop was used for the faith-based movie “Sunday Kinda Love” starring John Schneider, who’s known for his role in the “Dukes of Hazzard” TV show.

“For the last 20 years, Canton has done a great job of building up the movie industry in this area, and we have had good fortune of being able to host quite a few of the films that have come through Cannes out here, whether it’s a one-day deal or two weeks. Sometimes it can be either one, but they’re generally, when they bring the director out here, somehow, they want to work these woods and these trees and this house somehow into the production,” said Grogan.

There have been a considerable number of movies, documentaries and commercials that have been filmed in Canton, and crews continue to keep coming back.

“We have another movie coming in January to start filming. So, we’re looking forward to new business and new steps and new locations,” said Wilson.

The movie museums are open by appointment only. You can contact Canton Tourism for more information.

If you’re a history buff, you’ll want to check out Canton’s Train Museum. The depot was built back in 1890 and modified in 1926 to added the North and South buildings.

Back then, the depot was owned and maintained by the Illinois Central Railroad Company. In those days, Canton was a big part of the Illinois Central System, serving as the turn around point for train personnel from Memphis and New Orleans.

“So, the history of the museum was basically a great reflection for Madison County economic and social boom, particularly in and around the Kent area. So, we were just elated when we opened back up saying, you know, let the history be known to the people because we don’t want to forget about the history,” said Chris Jackson, president for the City of Canton Chamber of Commerce.

Trains would transport passengers and freights, like the county’s produce to markets outside Mississippi. The depot was restored in 1999, more than 100 years after it was originally built.

Canton Train Museum (WJTV)

As a museum, you’ll find items showcasing what the depot was like in the old days.

“You will find a lot of old memorabilia from the beginning where the train came through and just different aspects of a train museum,” said Jackson, “There are different types of lanterns from different centuries throughout the years that are here. The different suits that the conductors wore, shovels that the workers use while they were working on a railroad is just so much history here. Different tickets that were used, wholesale cases just so much. You’ll be amazed.”

The museums celebrates a certain part of Canton’s history that continues to attract railroad and history enthusiasts from all over.

“Canton is rich history, bright future. And we would love for people to come out and continue to look into our city, the city of light. There’s a lot of history here,” said Jackson.

The Train Museum is open by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 601-407-6166.

Canton also offers some of the best golf in Mississippi. The Country Club of Canton is known for its upscale beauty and golf course.

Twenty-two acres are surrounded by towering pine trees. The golf course was established 100 years ago and retains its share of relaxing southern hospitality.

“It’s a really old golf course built in 1923, so the front nine is 100 years old. The club itself actually is 100 years old this year. Our back nine was built in the late sixties, early seventies, so we are an 18-hole facility now,” said Kent Smith, the general manager for Golf Professional.

He said the best time to golf is in the spring and early summer before it gets too hot.

“It’s a beautiful golf course, beautiful countryside, a lot of pine trees in really good shape. We have a good superintendent, takes good care of the golf course and always in great condition and never really too crowded,” Smith said.

Country Club of Canton (WJTV)

The Country Club also offers tennis courts, a swimming pool, pickleball, fishing in the lake for members and a driving range for the golf course. After you play some golf, you can get something to eat at Shanks Bar and Grill.

“They do serve daily lunch. But blue-plate specials, a lot of really good food. Do a good business here is going to remind everyone in the area that it is open to the public,” said Smith.

The Country Club is located on Country Club Road in Canton.

The Canton Public School District has also come a long way. Their schools jumped from “D” and “F” ratings to “A” and “B” ratings.

At Jimmie M. Goodloe Elementary, you’ll find students and teachers working hard. Superintendent Gary Hannah said the city’s schools are committed to education and success.

“I say we were the best kept secret in Madison County. We stand out due to the leaders that we have within our buildings, our scholars. They do extremely great job,” Hannah said.

Teresa Jackson teaches third grade at the elementary school. This is her second year in Canton, but she’s been teaching for 20 years.

“I love to see children believe in themselves. I give them a motto that says, ‘I can. I will. I must do my best. No exceptions, no excuses,’” she said.

Jackson also received an award for the 80% passing rate on the third grade gate. At the beginning of the year, her class scored the highest in the district on the first district ELA benchmark. Jackson said this is more than just a job.

“When you see a child, they feel like they couldn’t do it at the beginning, and by the end, they are excellent. It just makes you proud. Mostly, I facilitate. I don’t just stand and talk to the students. I allowed them to come to the board, allow them to model as a teacher, and I become the student, and they help me out while acting and the student. I’m glad I came to Goodloe Elementary because I feel like I have excelled greatly at a teacher,” she said.

Jimmie M. Goodloe Elementary School in Canton (WJTV)

There’s more in store for the future.

“We just continue to grow our hope. Since I’ve been here, we’ve added three pre-K programs. We hope to add more in the future because I definitely believe the foundation is very vital to maintaining the success of the district,” said Hannah.

He said he’s proud of Canton’s high school for being rated a “B” school for the first time.