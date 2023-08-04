RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland is a unique part of the metro area. Those who live in the city enjoy the benefits of the award-winning schools, premier shopping, fine dining, and outdoor recreational amenities.

Gene McGee has been the mayor of Ridgeland since 1989. He said it was meant to be.

“It’s interesting that when was incorporated as a village on December 29, 1899, and my birthday is on December 29. So, it’s kind of something I think it was supposed to happen,” he said.

McGee had a big role in major developments in the city, including the Highland Colony area and producing places like the Township and the Renaissance at Colony Park. In recent years, the city has built a new City Hall building.

The mayor said his proudest accomplishment is providing growth and a good quality of life to the people.

“Well, I think if I think about my proudest accomplishment, it is providing quality growth to provide our services was really what they need, as far as if it’s commercial or if it’s residential. And those working together hand in hand to complement each other. And by doing that, keeping a very, very low tax base. But services are very high. The fact that we have great shopping, some of the best anywhere. Ridgeland is one of the most safe cities anywhere in the state of Mississippi. Quality of life is good, so it’s great for visitors to come. They can come here and exercise in our parks or on our trails,” McGee said.

The mayor knows a little something about exercise. He aims to cycle most days, with a personal goal of at least 150 miles a week.

Friendship Park in Ridgeland (WJTV)

Parker Miracle Field in Ridgeland (WJTV)

Ridgeland Tennis and Pickleball Courts (WJTV)

Old Trace Park (WJTV)

“First of all, the city region has over 20 miles of multi-use trails, and the purpose of that is so that our citizens can get out in and enjoy the outside in a safe manner, whether they want a jog or push a baby carriage or ride a bike. All of those things are available, and the goal of the city originally is to have a multi-use trail available for every citizen to get on in a safe way. We think that promoting good health is so important that that’s what gives you a good quality of life. Natchez Trace, it’s a national park. And we’re very fortunate to have a national park that goes right through the middle of our city. That’s one of my favorite places to ride. I do enjoy riding out into the country, into Madison County, and sometimes I ride around the reservoir, which is a great ride,” he stated.

The city offers more than just cycling.

“The Ridgeland Senior Adult Program is a program of the Ridgeland Recreation and Parks Department. We see about 100 senior adults per day, and we have weekly programs and monthly programs. We have yoga classes for standing and seated Yoga. The Ridgeland senior adult program is not just a place of exercise, but a sense of community,” said Neeley Jones, senior adult coordinator at the Ridgeland Recreational Center.

“Beautiful Freedom Ridge Park. This park is hosted the US Women’s Olympic softball team two different times. We’re home to numerous baseball tournaments. Baseball, softball leagues, soccer leagues,” said John Disney North, Ridgeland Recreation and Parks Director. “Some of our other parks include Hite Wolcott Park, which was built in 1985, and it’s probably one of the oldest one of the oldest parks in the city. We currently have six baseball softball fields there. One special field is special to me and a lot of people in the city. It’s a Miracle League field, probably one of the only Miracle League fields in the in the state of Mississippi for the special needs and handicapped children.”

Ridgeland recently became the home to two new establishments that support people with disabilities, and a third is expected to open soon.

The Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society’s (CMDSS) Buddy Center is a home for free programming for people with Down syndrome, their families and the community at large.

“We are often the first phone call that parents make after receiving a diagnosis, so we really handhold them from the moment they receive that diagnosis. So, we have the Buddy Center that serves anybody that has a child with Down syndrome. But then, you know, our outreach is really statewide,” explained Jennifer Babl, executive director of the CMDSS.

The non-profit provides support services for parents of children with Down syndrome and promotes awareness, acceptance and inclusion. Parents said it’s an enormous help, and there are a multitude of activities.

“We do a variety of things here at the Buddy Center. We have various activities for the all of our buddies that include arts and crafts, family game nights. We have literacy classes, speech classes. We have movement classes. A gist of wide variety of activities for all ages,” said Alicia Knotts, CMDSS board member and parent.

Knotts said she’s thankful her son, Tanner, can come and have fun in a safe and inclusive environment at the Buddy Center.

“My son Tanner can come here, and he just feels acceptance and wanted and he enjoys it. He looks forward to it, and he loves all the activities,” she said.

Tanner said his favorite activity at the Buddy Center is family game night.

The Buddy Center is located off of Highway 51 across from Johnny’s Pizza House.

Another newer addition to the city is the Mustard Seed Gift Shop. The Mustard Seed is a Christian community for adults with developmental disabilities in Rankin County. They recently opened in the gift shop in Ridgeland.

Jayme Whittington, the director of enterprise at the Mustard Seed, oversees the merchandise and says the items are one of a kind.

“We have cups, we have bags, we have hot pads, we have tea towels, all kinds of stuff. It’s kind of a one stop shop. We want people to come in here and be able to get what they want,” she said.

Emily is one of the most well-known Seedsters. She said she loves pitching in to make the items sold in the gift shop.

“I made the be happy mug and the tote bag, and I even made the pillow. Everybody calls me the Purple Queen because that was my nickname I get from my dad and my mom. I like how the community does on Fridays like when people donate things to us. I like that the most when people donate things and make it one big happy family,” Emily said.

Next door to the Mustard Seed gift shop will be the Lily Pad, which has been under construction for a couple of years. When the project is finished, it will be a café that employees people with disabilities.

The goal of the café is to teach them real-world skills they may not have the opportunity to get anywhere else.

The Lily Pad in Ridgeland (WJTV)

“We’re in the process of opening a restaurant. Some people have referred to it as the Lily Pad Café. Some people it’s just the Lily Pad, but our goal is to employ and train individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, give them the skill sets they need in the restaurant and hospitality industry, and help them transition from our location to other restaurants and businesses within the community,” said Kristin Lape with the Lily Pad.

She said the Lily Pad name was chosen for the location because it will be a steppingstone to the next path for individuals with special needs, just like a lily pad is for a frog.

“You know, they’re capable of working, but they may not have the opportunity to show what they can do. This is, you know, a place we want to represent a pathway and their journey,” Lape said.

The menu will include hot sandwiches, paninis, flatbread, ice cream and more. Lape hopes to begin the hiring and training process by the end of 2023.

The Lily Pad and the Mustard Seed gift shop are both located on North Wheatley Street just off of Jackson Street.

The City of Ridgeland offers plenty of places for people to shop, including the Township at Colony Park, the Renaissance at Colony Park and Northpark Mall.

The Township at Colony Park is a unique mix of shops, offices, hotels, salons, restaurants, and homes.

“Over the last 20 years, we have grown from so much more than just live, work and shop. And you can eat here, you can stay here, you can play here, you can eat well here, you can exercise and do so much more here. And we have several retail options like shopping, clothes, fine balsamic and olive oils and furniture and little gift shops,” said Elise Schneider, the marketing manager for the Township at Colony Park.

Kathy Dier works in the area. She said there’s nothing better than sitting by the lake on her lunch break.

“It’s just beautiful all year round. I come here often during the lunch hour to shop, eat, sometimes just to sit and watch the lake, you know, just look at the lake and enjoy my day,” she said.

The residential neighborhoods are located in a safe area and offer homes with a vibrant, new urban style.

The Township is just north of the Renaissance at Colony Park just off of I-55 North.

The Renaissance at Colony Park features the iconic marble fountain horses at the main entrance, a beautiful bell tower and fountain light shows.

“So here at Renaissance at Colony Park, we have a ton of great shops and restaurants and activities to do for people of all ages and interests. We have everything from big name shops like the Apple Store, which is the state only Apple store to locally owned boutiques,” said Kaite Coats with Visit Ridgeland.

“I love the area. It feels really safe. There’s lots of good shopping here and movie theaters. Awesome. Lots of good food and drink options, great photo ops. Yes, they have the light show with the fountain and everything. I would definitely check out Material Girls. I love that place,” said Courtney Jamison, a shopper.

You can find almost anything, from clothes to fine dining. Some of the eateries include Caet, Koestler Prime, and Local 463.

“Oh, yes. I like going to Five Guys, of course, and Panera. They’re in the same area. And the café and the bookstore. I love going to Barnes Noble’s and getting things to eat at the Fresh Market especially,” said Jonathan Dacus, a shopper.

Renaissance at Colony Park (WJTV)

Malco Renaissance Cinema Grill (WJTV)

Renaissance at Colony Park (WJTV)

Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland (WJTV)

With salons, spas and groceries at the Renaissance, you can even catch a movie.

“I like that you can get drinks and you can order food, and they’ll bring it to you whenever you’re sitting there watching the movie. That’s really nice and cool,” said Jamison.

The Renaissance has been named Best Shopping Destination by Mississippi Magazine and Best Shopping Center by the Mississippi Business Journal and the Delta Business Journal.

Northpark Mall will be 40-years-old in 2024 and remains a go-to for shoppers in the Jackson metro area.

The mall is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops, fusing southern charm with modern reinvention.

“We have diverse stores, therefore, a lot of different stores you can go into like Belk’s, Dillard’s and then we have the small boutiques. Different things like that. We have a barber shop in here. The food court is exceptional. Overall, one stop shop inside and not outside so a very climate controlled safe environment,” said James McGee, a local leasing manager at Northpark.

The mall is located just off of I-55 at the intersection of County Line Road and Wheatley Street. Many shoppers said it’s always been a part of their lives, and they’ll always come back to it.

“Everybody’s so friendly in the stores. You get so much help with everything we were doing in all of our shopping. They really helped us out a lot. So nice and great prices, great sales. We love Belk, and we love Dillard’s. Both of them. The people who help in Dillard’s are amazing there. It’s great. I grew up in like the Madison-Ridgeland area. So when I was little, I remember coming out here and now when we come to visit my parents, they still live in the area. So when we come up to visit them, we’re always out here shopping,” said Aubry Burr.

Shoppers can also enjoy the mall’s eatery, which features multiple dining options.