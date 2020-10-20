Millsaps College keeping coronavirus cases low on campus during fall semester

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —

Millsaps College was one of the first schools from all levels in Mississippi to announce its fall semester plans in May.

“Our faculty did a dual classroom,” Marketing Vice President Annie Mitchell explained. “They planned for both online instruction and in classroom instruction.”

Millsaps said so far it has not dropped the ball, it’s kept cases to a bare minimum.

“We have not had any active cases since we came back of faculty or staff,” Mitchell explained. “Cumulatively since we came back to campus this fall we’ve had about 41 cases.”

With or without a pandemic, Millsaps College always

ims to keep classes small that’s usually a nine to one student teacher ratio. Mitchell says that that’s been a huge factor in helping them contain the virus and of course masks.

“We have a really hardworking and dedicated group of faculty and staff here that understand the importance of education for our students,” Mitchell said. “We have a really smart group of students here that are doing everything they can.”

Onyx Magno, a junior, said that in some ways this altered semester has been better than past ones.

“Professors have been putting a lot more resources out for us to study with,” Magno said. “You can re-watch it as many times as you want. Instead of kind of just go into the classroom, trying to scribble as many notes as you can and then doing all of your homework based off stuff like that.”

Magno told me she’s yet to feel unsafe on campus.

In-person education wraps up at thanksgiving Break – after that, it moves on line to prevent any out-of-staters from bringing the virus with them back to school.