Locals off Bullard St. cry for gun violence to stop after shooting at Fuel Time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A shooting at the fuel time gas station on Bullard street has left locals fed up and demanding change.

From pastors to witnesses 12 News Alex Love has their reaction and messages on stopping the violence.

Around 4:00 p.m. Jackson police surrounded the Fuel Time parking lot taping off the property trying to piece together what happened.

“I was in the kitchen you know I can see the store from my kitchen and I heard the shots,” Eddie Miller told us. “And thought why are they shooting over there a few times. That’s not the first time somebody got shot down here.”

One man was hit in the shoulder while the glass of the front door was left shattered, one Pastor driving by voiced his outrage.

“We are tired of what’s going on in the Jackson community,” the Pastor said. “And Mississippi and the global surroundings. Put the guns down, you know a family that prays together stays together and I’m asking y’all please come together in unity and dignity and enjoy human life.”

No word on any suspects involved, but police did have one man wearing a security hat cuffed and being taken in for questioning.

“I wish you know the police would be here more frequently,” Miller said. “Because most of the time when something happens at these service stations the police are never here and I think they need to survey this area more often to prevent a lot of shooting and killings going on.”

“This ain’t what God wants,” the Pastor stated. “God wants us to live in unity, dignity, and integrity and love one another. So please put them guns down I’m almost in tears right now because this doesn’t make sense.”

Locals who live on the street also told us they want to see the Mayor more involved with communities like walking down this street and helping bring people together.