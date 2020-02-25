Army Corps of Engineers updates online inundation map viewer

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District announced that its online viewer for inundation mapping has been updated. It includes new forecast information and additional areas in the district’s jurisdiction.

The viewer, which you can access by clicking here, allows users to view forecasted inundation layers for areas affected by high water across the district’s jurisdiction in parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Click here to read more about the recent flooding in Mississippi.