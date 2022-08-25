JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced an increase in discharge from the Barnett Reservoir.

After a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS), PRVWSD increased the discharge from the reservoir to 45,000 CFS.

Officials said the amount of rain over the last two days yielded an inflow of 56,000 CFS to the lake. The lake currently stands at 298.0 feet above mean sea level.

The NWS predicts the 45,000 CFS discharge will result in a river level in Jackson at Highway 80 of 34 feet. Water will be in several streets in Jackson.

Officials said it’s likely discharge will be increased again in the next several days, which result in water in homes. By Tuesday, the Pearl River could go to 36 feet, which would be eight-feet above flood stage.

The National Weather Service (NWS) considers 36 feet to be a “major” flood level for this area of the Pearl River. If the river reaches 36 feet, this would tie for the eighth highest crest ever.

Neighbors in low-lying areas are advised to take precautions now. The high water event is expected to last seven to ten days.

Monitor the Pearl River at Jackson on the NWS website.