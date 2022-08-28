RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows have crested. However, they said there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream.

After a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS), the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at the reservoir at 60,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). This discharge will be held for at least 24 hours in order to reduce the level of the lake.

The lake currently stands at 298.63 feet above mean sea level.

The NWS predicts the river level in Jackson to crest at 36 feet on Monday morning. Water will be in several streets in Jackson and could begin approaching some homes and businesses.

Neighbors in low-lying areas should remain vigilant and stay prepared. This high water event is predicted to last seven to 10 days.