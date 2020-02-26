Big Daddy’s helping Tchula flooding victims

Tchula MS, (WJTV) One man opened his restaurant doors to Red Cross volunteers and those victimized by flooding in Tchula Mississippi.

Just off highway 49 East Big Daddy’s Soul Food became the local hub for volunteers helping victims. OJ Love said it’s all about helping others.

“I’m just trying to do my part as a citizen, to do my civic duties it to help do what I can do.”

With the Delta facing backwater flooding once again, OJ and wife Barbra Love are making 150 meals to pass out to flood victims and Red Cross volunteers.