BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon leaders held a news conference to address the severe flooding that took place in the city on Wednesday.

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee said 11 roads and streets were closed at one point due to the flash flooding. Thirty-one residents were also rescued from Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road near Crossgates Boulevard due to the flooding.

The Rankin County School District (RCSD) provided school buses and drivers to assist with the evacuation. Water damage to Peach Tree appears to be severe.

Three motorists drove into flooded areas prior to the road closures in the city and became stranded. None of the drivers were injured.

Lee also said the city received reports of 14 homes and four businesses that were flooded to some extent.

The mayor said the storm also caused two train cars, that were carrying carbon dioxide, to derail on the east side of the city. He said there is no hazard from the derailment.

Watch the full news conference below: