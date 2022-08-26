BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River is rising and is expected to crest at 36 feet on Tuesday. As the river threatens the Jackson metro area, flooding has already reached the city of Byram.

“From what I understand, we’re going to have about 36 feet in here on Tuesday. Last time we had a couple of houses flood. Last night, we had a couple of houses flood. We had a house that never has flooded, got a little water in it. We had a house that has flooded before get a little water in it. We’ve already been hit with that,” said Byram Mayor Richard White.

According to White, the body of water that runs through Byram usually only consists of one to two feet of water.

Located near the Pearl River, the City of Byram is no stranger to frequent flooding. One neighbor has experienced her fair share of extreme flooding.

“Unfortunately, I’ve dealt with it twice in 2020, in January and then in the spring. It was devastating. I was displaced out of my house in the first six months of 2020,” said Sylvia Watley, a Byram neighbor.

The Pearl River is expected to crest on Tuesday. As sandbags are filled, Byram neighbors are praying for the best.

“My mind is first of all praying that it’s not as bad as predicted. Praying for the best, but trying to prepare for the worst, which is why I’m here today trying to get some more sandbags. Like I said, praying for the best, preparing for the worst,” said Watley.