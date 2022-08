NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are making repairs to Highway 489 in Newton County.

A large section of the highway was washed out on Wednesday, August 24 during a flash flood event. MDOT officials said continued rainfall has delayed the repair to the highway.

On Friday, crews worked to place a new draining culvert, filling the washout with crushed stone and dirt. They will repave the roadway before reopening the highway.