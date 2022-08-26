JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Do you have flood insurance? The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) reports less than 3% of Mississippians do. Here’s what you need to know as rainfall causes flooding around the state.

MID leaders said homeowners are questioning whether they have flood insurance or not as the Pearl River is expected to crest next week and flash flooding causes concern across the state.

Your homeowner’s policy does not cover flooding. It’s a separate policy through private companies or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). It typically takes 30 days for a flood policy to go into effect.

According to MID, there’s about 75,000 NFIP and private company flood policies in force. That shows that less than 3% of Mississippians have flood insurance.

MID leaders are asking neighbors to prepare for the Pearl River crest next week. Take pictures of your belongings and write down their descriptions and how much they cost. Doing this will make filing a claim easier and faster.

“If you experienced flash flooding this week and already have flood insurance, file an insurance claim as soon as possible. Once it is safe to return to your property, document any damage with photos and videos. You should also prepare a list of damaged items in your home and photograph those items as well,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.

MID doesn’t regulate the NFIP, but MID can assist neighbors who have experience flooding. Call your agent or MID at 1-800-562-2957 for insurance-related questions.