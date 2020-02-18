Breaking News
Outflow at Barnett Reservoir reduced; flash flooding possible on Tuesday

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Entergy working to reconnect power for flood victims

Mississippi Flooding
Posted: / Updated:
Entergy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi hopes to restore power to customers soon after the company had to cut power due to flooding from the Pearl River in the Jackson-metro area.

They restored service to 47 customers, most of them in Hinds County. The company plans to reconnect more customers on Wednesday and the following days as the floodwaters recede.

The City of Jackson is requiring homeowners and business owners to get a city inspection of any home or business that received 18 inches of water or more before Entergy can turn the power back on. If a customer’s meter box was flooded, they will need to get a city or county inspection before Entergy can turn the power back on.

After a customer has an inspection, they can call 1-800-ENTERGY to ask for them to reconnect their service.

Click here for more flood coverage from 12 News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories