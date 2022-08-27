PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi.

During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time.

“My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and actively working to respond as quickly as possible to ongoing developments with the flooding,” said Reeves. “Recognizing the critical nature of this situation, and in consideration of the health and safety of local residents, I have proclaimed a State of Emergency in the areas that have been affected by or may be affected by the severe thunderstorms and flooding.”

In Jackson, the Pearl River reached 34.63 feet on Saturday morning, which is considered a ‘moderate’ flood level.

The river is expected to crest at 36 feet on Monday, August 29. The National Weather Service (NWS) considers 36 feet to be a “major” flood level for this area of the Pearl River. If the river reaches 36 feet, this would tie for the eighth highest crest ever.

Picture shows flood inundation map for Jackson-metro area

Neighbors in low-lying areas are asked to take precautions now. The high water event is predicted to last seven to 10 days.

Here is a list of streets in Jackson that would likely be impacted by the Pearl River rising:

Pearl River at 34 feet

Annie Street

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Martin & Hinds streets

Old Brandon Road

President Street – south end

Sidney Street

South West Street – Union Planter s

South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Riverwood Drive – east of Harrow Drive

Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive

Pearl River at 35 feet

Annie Street

Beasley Street

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Cypress Trail

Deer Trail

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek

Hudson Street – east end

Martin & Hinds streets

McNuitt Street

Nichols Street

Offutt Street

Old Brandon Road

President Street from South Silas Brown Street – south end

River cove area

River Glenn area

North River Road

Riverwood/Harrow drives

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Sidney Street

South West Street – Union Planter s

South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot

Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive

Pearl River at 36 feet

Annie Street

Beasley Street

Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street

Canterbury Court

Canton Club Circle at Sedgewick Drive

Canton Club Circle – northeast end

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Cypress Trail

Deer Trail

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek

Harrow Drive

Hinds Street

Hudson Street – east end

Julienne Street

Linde Air Trailer Court

Martin & Hinds streets

McNuitt Street

Meadow Oaks Park Drive

Moncure Road

Nichols Street

Offutt Street

Old Brandon Road

President Street from South Silas Brown Street – south end

Rankin Street

River cove area

River Glenn area

North River Road

Riverwood/Harrow drives

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Santa Clara Circle

Sedgewick Drive & Canton Club Circle

Sidney Street

South West Street – Union Planter s

South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot

Sproles Street

Stokes Robinson Road

Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive

Search and rescue teams are on standby and are prepared to respond at the request of local emergency managers.

Sandbags are available for residents to fill at 4225 Michael Avalon Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend. Residents who face a flooding threat are advised to call 311 if they cannot make it to the sandbag distribution site. Due to the high volume of calls, please leave a message if you don’t get a direct response.

The Red Cross opened a shelter on Friday, located at the Jackson Police Academy at 3000 St. Charles Street in Jackson.

Anyone coming to an evacuation shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:

Prescription medications or foods that meet specific dietary requirements

Clothing, pillows, blankets, toiletries, and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for electronic devices

Books, games and entertainment for family

Click here for more information from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.