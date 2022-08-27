PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi.
During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time.
“My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and actively working to respond as quickly as possible to ongoing developments with the flooding,” said Reeves. “Recognizing the critical nature of this situation, and in consideration of the health and safety of local residents, I have proclaimed a State of Emergency in the areas that have been affected by or may be affected by the severe thunderstorms and flooding.”
In Jackson, the Pearl River reached 34.63 feet on Saturday morning, which is considered a ‘moderate’ flood level.
The river is expected to crest at 36 feet on Monday, August 29. The National Weather Service (NWS) considers 36 feet to be a “major” flood level for this area of the Pearl River. If the river reaches 36 feet, this would tie for the eighth highest crest ever.
Neighbors in low-lying areas are asked to take precautions now. The high water event is predicted to last seven to 10 days.
Here is a list of streets in Jackson that would likely be impacted by the Pearl River rising:
Pearl River at 34 feet
- Annie Street
- City garage area off S. Jefferson Street
- Eastover area
- Foxboro Street
- Galilee Street
- Martin & Hinds streets
- Old Brandon Road
- President Street – south end
- Sidney Street
- South West Street – Union Planter s
- South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Riverwood Drive – east of Harrow Drive
- Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive
- Yucca Drive
Pearl River at 35 feet
- Annie Street
- Beasley Street
- City garage area off S. Jefferson Street
- Cypress Trail
- Deer Trail
- Eastover area
- Foxboro Street
- Galilee Street
- Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek
- Hudson Street – east end
- Martin & Hinds streets
- McNuitt Street
- Nichols Street
- Offutt Street
- Old Brandon Road
- President Street from South Silas Brown Street – south end
- River cove area
- River Glenn area
- North River Road
- Riverwood/Harrow drives
- Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Sidney Street
- South West Street – Union Planter s
- South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot
- Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive
- Yucca Drive
Pearl River at 36 feet
- Annie Street
- Beasley Street
- Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street
- Canterbury Court
- Canton Club Circle at Sedgewick Drive
- Canton Club Circle – northeast end
- City garage area off S. Jefferson Street
- Cypress Trail
- Deer Trail
- Eastover area
- Foxboro Street
- Galilee Street
- Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek
- Harrow Drive
- Hinds Street
- Hudson Street – east end
- Julienne Street
- Linde Air Trailer Court
- Martin & Hinds streets
- McNuitt Street
- Meadow Oaks Park Drive
- Moncure Road
- Nichols Street
- Offutt Street
- Old Brandon Road
- President Street from South Silas Brown Street – south end
- Rankin Street
- River cove area
- River Glenn area
- North River Road
- Riverwood/Harrow drives
- Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Santa Clara Circle
- Sedgewick Drive & Canton Club Circle
- Sidney Street
- South West Street – Union Planter s
- South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot
- Sproles Street
- Stokes Robinson Road
- Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive
- Yucca Drive
Search and rescue teams are on standby and are prepared to respond at the request of local emergency managers.
Sandbags are available for residents to fill at 4225 Michael Avalon Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend. Residents who face a flooding threat are advised to call 311 if they cannot make it to the sandbag distribution site. Due to the high volume of calls, please leave a message if you don’t get a direct response.
The Red Cross opened a shelter on Friday, located at the Jackson Police Academy at 3000 St. Charles Street in Jackson.
Anyone coming to an evacuation shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:
- Prescription medications or foods that meet specific dietary requirements
- Clothing, pillows, blankets, toiletries, and other comfort items
- Supplies needed for children and infants such as diapers, formula and toys
- Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
- Chargers for electronic devices
- Books, games and entertainment for family
Click here for more information from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.