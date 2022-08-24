NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced Highway 489 in Newton County near Marrow Road will be closed until further notice.

The highway was completely washed away due to flooding on Wednesday, August 24.

Pictures from MHP showed a truck fell off the highway due to the damage. There’s no word on any injuries.

Courtesy: MHP Meridian

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the highway will be closed until further notice. Drivers should avoid the area and plan an alternate route.